Bo Horvat has shared a touching letter with fans after being named the Vancouver Canucks' new captain.

The 24-year-old Centre from London, Ont. was named captain during an on-ice ceremony at the Canucks home opener game on Wednesday night.

On Twitter, Horvat expressed his gratitude for being named captain and recounted his love for the team.

The Canucks beat the L.A. Kings 8-2.