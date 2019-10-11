Bo Horvat writes heartfelt message to fans
Newly named captain of the Vancouver Canucks, Bo Horvat, skates during a break in first period NHL hockey action against the Los Angeles Kings in Vancouver, on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Published Friday, October 11, 2019 12:59PM PDT
Bo Horvat has shared a touching letter with fans after being named the Vancouver Canucks' new captain.
The 24-year-old Centre from London, Ont. was named captain during an on-ice ceremony at the Canucks home opener game on Wednesday night.
On Twitter, Horvat expressed his gratitude for being named captain and recounted his love for the team.
The Canucks beat the L.A. Kings 8-2.