A former member of the Surrey RCMP will be sentenced Tuesday after entering a guilty plea last month.

Dario Devic was arrested two years ago, just days after Surrey Creep Catchers live streamed an encounter on Facebook. The group that states its goal is to expose sexual predators alleged that the man in the video was a Mountie and was attempting to meet a teenager for sex.

Less than two weeks ago, Devic pleaded guilty to breach of trust.

He'd been initially charged with the alleged breach and with attempting to lure a child under the age of 16. The luring charge is expected to be dropped following sentencing.

Devic's lawyer said he does not expect his client to serve any jail time, and at the time of entering the plea denied that his client ever intended to meet a minor.

Rishi Gill said Aug. 30 that he did not believe the person he was meeting was underage.

"In fact, the person who sent out the email, which is Creep Catchers, they themselves initially stated that they were an adult and they provided pictures which completely confirmed they were an adult," Gill said.

"The position of Mr. Devic has always been that he is prepared to accept responsibility for acting inappropriately, especially while he was a police officer.

An internal RCMP Code of Conduct investigation was launched following the allegations, and Devic was discharged from the force earlier this year.