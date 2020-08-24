VANCOUVER -- Evacuation alerts for thousands of homes in Penticton, B.C., were lifted Monday morning as conditions improved at the nearby Christie Mountain wildfire.

The City of Penticton posted its updated notice at 10:30 a.m. Monday, saying the alert issued for 3,669 properties has been rescinded.

"In consultation with BC Wildfire and our regional partners, it's been determined that the threat caused by the Christie Mountain wildfire has subsided," Donny van Dyk, Penticton's emergency operation centre director said in a news release.

"I'm pleased to report the evacuation alert has been lifted."

The Christie Mountain blaze was first discovered last Tuesday near Okanagan Falls, leading to hundreds of evacuation orders in the Heritage Hills area. At least one home was destroyed in the fire.

The fire is burning on rocky, sloped terrain, which has made it hard for ground crews and heavy equipment to tackle it.

The region also remains under an Environment Canada special weather statement warning of smoky skies caused by the fire.

"Wildfire smoke is a natural part of our environment but it is important to be mindful that exposure to smoke may affect your health," the weather advisory says.

"People with pre-existing health conditions, respiratory infections such as COVID-19, older adults, pregnant women and infants, children, and sensitive individuals are more likely to experience health effects from smoke exposure."

But cooler weather over the weekend led to minimal growth and safer conditions, fire officials said.

Even so, the fire is still estimated to be more than 2,000 hectares in size and evacuation orders are still in place for residents in Heritage Hills. The regional district said in a notice Monday that re-entry plans are being finalized for those residents.

"Geotechnical work is underway and crews are working to ensure the safety of homes, driveways and retaining walls as well as critical infrastructure including gas, power and water lines. Trees and other potential dangers must also be assessed," the notice posted online says.

"The objective is to return people as soon as possible."

With files from The Canadian Press