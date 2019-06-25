

CTV News Vancouver





Officials have issued an evacuation alert for several homes on the Sunshine Coast as crews battle a growing wildfire near Pender Harbour.

The alert applies to everyone staying at about half a dozen properties along Cecil Hill Road, who have been instructed to be ready to flee on short notice.

"Residents may be asked to leave their residence on 10 minutes notice and travel to reception centres, which will be identified to them," the Sunshine Coast Regional District said in a news release.

"In the meantime, residents should prepare by organizing an emergency supply kit with necessary medications, personal toiletries, change of clothing and personal and family documents."

The two-hectare blaze, which is suspected to be human-caused, broke out on Monday and quickly doubled in size. At least three helicopters and one water bomber were dispatched to help douse the flames.

Area resident Glenn Sernyk said the wildfire sent huge plumes of smoke over the area.

"All I know it's really, really smoky over towards the ocean," said Sernyk. "Right now the hill is obscured by smoke."