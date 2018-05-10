

CTV Vancouver





Soggy weather in B.C.'s Southern Interior has intensified the flood threat across the region and prompted officials to declare a local state of emergency in Osoyoos.

The situation escalated dramatically on Wednesday when the rising waters of Osoyoos Lake put the town at "imminent threat of flooding," according to an alert from the Okanagan-Similkameen Regional District.

"Due to heavy rains, thunderstorms, warm weather and snow melt, the levels of Osoyoos Lake could potentially reach 916 feet or higher," the district said.

Last year, the lake peaked at a level of 914.88 feet.

The rising waters have put homes around the lake at risk, and authorities have set up a number of locations where residents can pick up sandbags to protect their properties.

Meanwhile, officials have ordered dozens more evacuations in the town of Grand Forks as the Kettle River continues to surge. A total of 33 properties in the Regional District of Kootenay to Boundary have now been evacuated, and another 779 remain on alert.

Rising waters have also washed out and flooded separate areas of Brown Creek Road, leaving dozens of residents stranded inbetween, including Timo Kujala.

"I was going to work with my wife around 5 a.m. when we saw the road,” Kujala said. “There’s all kinds of areas flooding.”

A swollen creek washed out one end of Brown Creek Road while the other is sitting under about three feet of water.

Kujala said trapped residents will probably start sharing supplies while they wait to hear how long they'll be stuck.

"We're going to try to get together, all of us, and see what we've got," he said. "It's just pouring rain right now up here and I can't see the water receding anytime soon."

Rivers in the Boundary region are expected to reach their highest levels since 1948, according to officials. The 779 evacuation alerts impact 1,558 people who must remain ready to flee at a moment's notice.

EmergencyInfoBC, the body that provides information during provincial emergencies, says flooding has led to evacuation orders or alerts in a total of seven regional districts and seven First Nations around the province.

With files from The Canadian Press