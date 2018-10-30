

Premier John Horgan and Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson are set to go head-to-head in a televised debate about changing how British Columbians vote.

The news comes in the midst of a rhetoric-plagued referendum on electoral reform that has seen those for and against proportional representation trading jabs for the past several weeks.

The opposition leader argues too many questions about what proportional representation would look like remain unanswered.

"The NDP are basically asking you to buy a car," Wilkinson said. "You ask 'Is it electric and diesel or gas?' and 'How many doors does it have?' and (are) being told 'Don't worry about it. We'll figure it out afterwards."

The premier, on the other hand, insists changing the system would make elections fairer.

"The people will decide on what's in their best interest," Horgan said. "I believe they want to become the center of politics again, not the big-money Wild West of the Liberals—not the 'I'm going to get less than 50 per cent of the vote, but have 100 per cent of the power.'"

The two political heavyweights will go one-on-one in a primetime debate on Nov. 8, each arguing their side of the issue.

The debate comes as British Columbians cast their ballots in the mail-in referendum.

Those for and against changing the way B.C. elects MLAs are pushing out taxpayer-funded campaigns that many critics say are misleading.

Voters have until Nov. 30 to submit their ballots.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Bhinder Sajan