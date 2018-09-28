With less than a month to go until B.C.'s electoral reform referendum, a new poll suggests the results could be incredibly close.

Beginning on Oct. 22, British Columbians are being asked whether they want to stick with the current first-past-the-post voting system or try a form of proportional representation.

But a survey released Friday by The Angus Reid Institute found a third of voters still aren't sure how they plan to vote – and support for the status quo versus something new is roughly equal.

While proportional representation had a slight edge over first-past-the-post in the poll – 33 per cent support to 31 per cent, respectively – Angus Reid noted that's "well within the margin of error."

And supporters of the status quo could be more likely to participate in the referendum.

"Groups that have historically been more likely to vote – including older respondents and those with higher household incomes – are more likely to say they plan to vote for (first-past-the-post)," Angus Reid said in a release.

Of the undecided voters, who also made up 33 per cent of respondents, only 14 per cent said they would feel "pleased" if B.C. keeps first-past-the-post, while 26 per cent said they would feel that way if the province adopted proportional representation.

One per cent said they won't vote, and two per cent said they will ignore the voting package altogether.

B.C.'s mail-in referendum, which will be open from Oct. 22 – Nov. 2, will also include a second question asking voters which method of proportional referendum they would prefer. The options are dual member proportional, mixed member proportional, and rural-urban proportional representation.

Angus Reid's survey found mixed member proportional to be the most widely backed option among voters who favour changing the system, with 49 per cent support. Rural-urban proportional and dual member proportional received 26 per cent and 24 per cent, respectively.

Interestingly, there appears to be much more appetitie for proportional representation elsewhere in Canada. Nationally, 56 per cent of respondents told Angus Reid they're prefer to switch, compared to 44 per cent who said they'd maintain the status quo.

The Angus Reid Institute's survey was conducted online from Sept. 10-14 among a randomized sample of 800 B.C. adults. Samples of that size carry a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

The national polling was conducted from Sept. 11-14 among 1,500 adults, and would carry a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.