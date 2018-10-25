

CTV Vancouver





With the proportional representation referendum underway, both sides in the battle over whether British Columbia needs to change its electoral system are being accused of using exaggerations in an effort to sway public opinion.

"Under proportional representation, extremists are elected to legislatures with a tiny percentage of votes. They can hold the balance of power," a television ad against the voting system claims.

Those on the "no" side are defending themselves against claims that they're fear-mongering.

"No, it's not extreme at all," Bill Tieleman of the No Proportional Representation Society of B.C. said. "We have neo-Nazi-linked parties being elected. Recently in Sweden, they got 18 per cent of the vote. In Germany, they have 94 seats now."

On the others side of the debate, Premier John Horgan—who is voting "yes"—is being criticized for wearing rose-coloured sunglasses.

"We're talking about co-operation that will lead to governments that work together, where a majority of the votes cast will be reflected in the governments of the community," he said.

The campaign for proportional representation doesn't mention what ridings would look like or how many MLAs each system would have. Those details wouldn't be worked out until after the vote.

"There's all sorts of things we can do to increase co-operation in our Legislature," Tieleman said. "The idea that under (proportional representation) parties sit around the campfire and sing Kumbaya after the session is completely bogus."

The referendum ballot asks British Columbians if the system by which they select their government should be changed, and then asks voters to rank proportional representation systems by preference.

"I have tremendous confidence in their ability to wade through information and disinformation," Horgan said.

Voting closes Nov. 30, giving British Columbians just over a month to do that.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Bhinder Sajan