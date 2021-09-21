Election 2021: These 3 B.C. ridings are still too close to call

Vancouver -

Most ridings in British Columbia had a winner within three hours of polls closing in the 44th Canadian federal election Monday night, but four were still too close to call as of 11 p.m.

Those three ridings included one on Vancouver Island and two in Metro Vancouver.

The close races were in Nanaimo-Ladysmith, Vancouver Granville and Richmond Centre.

Nanaimo-Ladysmith incumbent Paul Manly, one of only two Green Party MPs in Canada when Parliament was dissolved, was in third place in his race, trailing both NDP candidate Lisa Marie Barron and Conservative Tamara Kronis.

In Vancouver Granville, a two-way race was underway, with NDP candidate Anjali Appadurai and Liberal Taleeb Noormohamed trading the lead over the course of the evening.

The pair are vying to succeed Independent MP Jody Wilson-Raybould, the former Liberal cabinet minister who chose not to seek reelection.

The other uncalled race saw incumbent Conservative Alice Wong trailing Liberal candidate Wilson Miao in Richmond Centre.

More coverage of the election results can be seen on CTV News at 11:30 p.m.