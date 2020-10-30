VANCOUVER -- An 88-year-old woman was sound asleep in her West End apartment when fireworks flew into her fifth-floor home, according to Vancouver police.

Authorities said they were called to her home shortly after the incident Thursday night.

When officers arrived, they found she had “a large burn on the top of her head,” police said.

The home also sustained damage, with two large holes in the woman’s living room window and glass and cardboard fragments scattered on the floor, which officers determined were the remnants of a firework.

A pedestrian advised officers she saw suspects head west on Comox Street, police said, but despite a search, they were not located.