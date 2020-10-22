VANCOUVER -- Vancouver's fire department is warning people about the safe use of fireworks this Halloween and reminding anyone who wants to use fireworks that they need a permit from the city.

Fines for firework-related offences have gone up to $1,000 and the department says its prevention division will be monitoring retailers' storage, sales and permit enforcement in the week before Oct. 31.

The department says fireworks should only be used by an adult permit holder on property that is free of combustibles or excess vegetation.

This Halloween is the last chance for fireworks in the city because as of Nov. 1, the sale, possession and use of fireworks won't be permitted.