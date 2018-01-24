An 81-year-old woman is dead after being hit by a car in Richmond Tuesday evening.

She was walking near No. 1 Road and Tucker Road when she was struck by a Mercedes SUV just after 6:30 p.m., police said in a statement the following day.

Good Samaritans rushed to her aid and even performed CPR until emergency crews arrived. She was transported to hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police said the driver, a 78-year-old man, remained at the scene and co-operated with investigators.

Neither speed nor alcohol were factors in the collision, investigators said.

"For those travelling by foot or bicycle, please consider wearing clothing with reflective materials and use a flashing safety light," said Cpl. Dennis Hwang. "For motorists, plan your travels with time to spare… and always drive attentively."

This is Richmond's first road fatality of 2018.

That same evening in Delta, a woman was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a hit-and-run driver near 12 Avenue and 56 Street.

Witnesses described the suspect vehicle as a dark Ford Ranger pickup, saying the driver stopped initially, but ended up driving around the woman and fled the scene.

Anyone with information should contact Delta Police at 604-946-4411.