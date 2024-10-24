VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Eight-year-old 'beloved' giraffe dies at Greater Vancouver Zoo

    This file photo shows a giraffe at the Giraffe Centre in Karen, on the outskirts of Nairobi, in Kenya Dec. 7, 2016. (AP Photo / Khaled Kazziha) This file photo shows a giraffe at the Giraffe Centre in Karen, on the outskirts of Nairobi, in Kenya Dec. 7, 2016. (AP Photo / Khaled Kazziha)
    The Greater Vancouver Zoo says one of its iconic animals, Jenga the giraffe, has died "far too soon."

    The zoo says in a statement that the eight-year-old male was seen found "peacefully resting in his barn stall" moments after having a meal on Wednesday.

    Menita Prasad, director of Animal Care at the zoo, says in the statement that they are awaiting the results of the necropsy, and that other giraffes at the zoo "continue to display normal, healthy behaviour."

    The Giraffe Conservation Foundation says the animals can live up to about 25 years in the wild and potentially longer in captivity.

    Prasad says in the statement that the zoo was recently inspected and received accreditation renewal from Canada’s Accredited Zoos and Aquariums, and it will continue its mission "to safeguard the future" of giraffes.

    The statement said Jenga was known for his bold and curious personality and was always eager to interact with staff and explore his surroundings.

    "His presence brought joy to our staff and visitors alike, and his loss is being deeply felt across our zoo community," the statement said.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2024. 

