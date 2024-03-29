Easter weekend travellers facing long border waits, busy ferries

British Columbians travelling on the Easter long weekend faced long border waits and busy ferry sailings on Good Friday.

Delays of more than two hours were reported at the Peace Arch and Pacific Highway border crossings on Friday morning, and BC Ferries has warned passengers without reservations they could face multiple-sailing waits.

BC Ferries said an estimated 434,000 passengers will be boarding between March 28 and April 2, with the busiest travel days anticipated on Thursday, Friday, Sunday and Monday.

“Consider booking and travelling as a foot passenger or during less busy times of the day to avoid sailing waits,” the company wrote in an online travel notice.

The Canada Border Services Agency is also bracing for a hectic long weekend, and has encouraged people using land crossings to check ahead for wait times.

Drivers can avoid long delays by crossing at “non-peak hours such as early mornings,” the CBSA wrote in a news release.

The agency also urged travellers to ensure they have all necessary documents on hand, and to make sure they’re complying with customs rules, including if they’re carrying a “food product for a religious tradition" this weekend.

“You can bring in your Easter chocolate as long as it’s for personal use and doesn’t exceed a certain weight,” the CBSA noted.

Travellers can check which foods they're allowed to bring back into Canada using the CBSA's website, which indicates the maximum amount of "confectionary, sweeteners, snack food" allowed for personal use is 20 kg.