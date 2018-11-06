

CTV Vancouver





A dump truck driver is dead following a fiery crash that snarled traffic on Highway 1 through Surrey Tuesday morning.

The vehicle veered off road near 176th Street at around 3 a.m., slamming into an overpass and bursting into flames.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene and doused the fire, but were unable to save the driver.

The accident forced the closure of Highway 1 westbound, and it's expected to remain closed for hours as investigators assess the damage. A DriveBC update from 8 a.m. said there was no estimated time of reopening.

A detour is in effect, and drivers have been warned to expect heavy delays during rush hour.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Allison Hurst