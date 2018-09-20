

CTV Vancouver





A Vancouver-based legal advocacy group has launched an unusual campaign in the city's Downtown Eastside soliciting complaints against two police officers who patrol the area.

"It's a range of conduct, all the way from just being rude and belligerent and inconsiderate, to being very hostile and threatening and making people feel unsafe," Anna Cooper of Pivot Legal Society told CTV News Thursday.

Posters made by the legal non-profit featuring a photo of the two officers are being posted publicly on the Downtown Eastside, a neighbourhood where police often have to walk a fine line between upholding the law and dealing with serious social issues such as addiction and mental illness.

"Have you been harmed or harassed by these two officers?" the posters read, and includes the details of a Sept. 25 event organized by the legal society to help residents who want to submit complaints about the two cops.

"There was vast recognition of these officers being particularly problematic," Cooper said.

Critics say they're concerned about officers' actions and tone last Friday when they seized drugs from a cannabis replacement program the Overdose Prevention Society says is aimed at helping those addicted to harder, more lethal drugs.

"I have respectful relationships with the Vancouver police and they are the two that stand out," said OPS general manager Ronnie Grigg. "I have said this directly to them and it's not OK."

The Vancouver Police Department says it's aware of the situation, but didn't address any specific allegations.

"We are aware of the posters," Sgt. Jason Robillard told CTV. "They are in the execution of their duty and we are a public office, so you can take our picture, you can post it."

In a statement, the Vancouver Police Union said, in part, Pivot's actions "only succeed in inflaming a difficult situation, particularly by recklessly identifying the officers and providing an incomplete narrative about the incident."

But Pivot is defending its involvement in the issue.

"There is nothing in our media messaging or in this campaigning that's targeting those officers for harassment or abuse or any of those things," Cooper said. "There is no intention to put them at risk."

It's important to point out that CTV News has not been shown any evidence of misconduct on the part of the officers.

Pivot says the next step is to meet with more residents as they prepare to file formal complaints.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Sheila Scott