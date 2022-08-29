Drones force 'complete shutdown' of aerial firefighting efforts at B.C.'s biggest wildfire

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Diana's last moments: French medic recalls 'tragic night'

Twenty-five years after Princess Diana died in a car crash, Frederic Mailliez is still marked by what happened in the Alma Tunnel in Paris on Aug. 31, 1997 -- and the realization that he was one of the last people to see the princess alive.

Serena Williams not done yet; wins first match at U.S. Open

In her first match at what is expected to be the last U.S. Open -- and last tournament -- of her remarkable playing career, Serena Williams overcame a shaky start to overwhelm on Monday night in a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium with an atmosphere more akin to a festival than a farewell.

Vancouver Island

  • 'Labour-intensive': Nanaimo firefighters douse 7 brushfires in 1 day

    Firefighters in Nanaimo, B.C., were kept busy Sunday putting out seven brush fires within a 12-hour period. It all started around 4:30 a.m. with a brush fire off Robin Hood Road, and ended with one around 4:45 p.m. at the intersection of Boxwood Road and Tulsa Road. The largest and most challenging brushfire happened around 10:30 a.m. on the Northfield bluffs between Sun Valley Drive and the Nanaimo Parkway.

    A brushfire in Nanaimo, B.C., is pictured. (Susanne Clampett)

  • 7-hour standoff in Victoria ends peacefully: VicPD

    Victoria police say a lengthy standoff that took place just outside the downtown core ended peacefully in the early hours of Monday morning. The incident began around 6:15 p.m. Sunday when police were called to the intersection of Pandora Avenue and Vancouver Street. Police were told that a person was holding a knife, stabbing the ground, and making concerning comments to people walking by.

  • 'Late season' heat warning issued for parts of Vancouver Island

    While August may be coming to an end, high temperatures remain a concern on Vancouver Island this week. Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for Inland Vancouver and East Vancouver Island, with high temperatures expected Tuesday and Wednesday. "A ridge of high pressure will bring a late season heat wave to parts of the South Coast this week," said Environment Canada in a notice Monday.

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener