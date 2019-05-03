

The province is reminding drivers to share the road with users of all kinds, including those with four legs.

In a news release issued Friday about rural roads, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure issued an advisory to drivers: watch out for horses.

The ministry announced it's improving its signs that alert drivers to use extra caution in some areas. Signs will now have tabs providing more information on where horses can be expected, the statement said.

The number of riders and their horses using rural roads can increase during the summer months, and drivers are asked to be courteous.

Riders are recognized road users under the province's Motor Vehicle Act, but drivers passing through areas may not be expecting to come across a horse. They also may not be aware that loud noises including car horns, and sudden movements like passing cars, can startle horses.

The animals' reaction can be unpredictable, and can cause risk to riders, horses and drivers.

The ministry says it worked with the Horse Council of B.C. on wording for the new signs as well as placement. They'll be made available for all regions that want to improve awareness.

Signs can be expected at the start of roadways or on narrow or winding roads, if they're commonly used for horseback riding.

The ministry offered the following tips for drivers approaching a horse:

Slow down long before getting close

Pass at a slower speed

Give the horse and rider a wide berth - a one-car width if possible

Brake and accelerate gently to keep from making extra noise or spraying gravel

Turn down stereos

Do not honk, yell or rev the engine

If a horse appears to be agitated, slow down and wait until the rider appears in control before passing, the ministry said. And groups of bikes, motorcycles or scooters should ride quietly and pass single file.

Riders are advised to wear reflective gear in the dark and at dusk and dawn. If possible, horses should wear high-visibility leg bands.