VANCOUVER -- Two people were taken to hospital following an incident on the Alex Fraser Bridge Friday.

Police in Delta, B.C., say the incident that occurred around noon involved the driver and passenger in a vehicle on the bridge.

"It appears the passenger of the vehicle experienced a mental health crisis while being driven northbound over the bridge, and seriously injured the driver with an edged weapon," police said in a news release later.

"A number of passing motorists stopped and intervened. The passenger then fled the vehicle and appears to have suffered a medical event herself."

Police said an off-duty paramedic offered medical treatment to the victim, and several other people helped out as the event unfolded.

No further details have been given, other than that both were taken to hospital, and the female passenger is in police custody.

There was a significant traffic impact during the incident, police said, thanking drivers for their patience, and for allowing Emergency Health Services to reach the scene.

They're asking any witnesses who saw what happened or may have captured it on a dashboard camera to come forward if they've not yet spoken to police.

Victims services is also available for anyone who was there at the time of the incident, which police say "may have been quite traumatic for those who witnessed it."