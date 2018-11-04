A driver is dead after a serious two-vehicle crash in Surrey Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to the 13400 block of 88 Avenue shortly after midnight and found the driver, who was declared deceased on scene, and three other passengers who were suffering from minor to life-threatening injuries.

Investigators collected evidence from the scene and are continuing to investigate the cause.

For several hours, 88 Avenue between 132 Street and King Boulevard was closed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.