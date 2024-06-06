Driver in critical condition after 'unknown object' flew through windshield on Highway 1

A driver is in critical condition after a unknown object flew through their windshield while they were travelling along Highway 1 Thursday.

B.C. Highway Patrol told CTV News Vancouver in an email it was called shortly before 11:30 a.m. about a single-vehicle collision near the Grandview exit in Burnaby. Police said the object went through a white sedan's windshield and seriously injured the driver.

Emergency Health Services said in a statement that an ambulance with advanced care paramedics, primary care paramedics, a paramedic specialist responder unit and a supervisor responded to the scene. Emergency medical treatment was given to the dirver who was taken to hospital in serious condition.

As a result of the incident, westbound lanes on Highway 1 between Willingdon Avenue and Gilmore Avenue Diversion in Burnaby were closed, according to DriveBC. Drivers were warned to expect major delays if travelling through that area.

At about 2:30 p.m., DriveBC said the westbound Sprott Street on-ramp was closed and being used as an off-ramp for westbound vehicles that were stuck on the highway.

B.C. Highway Patrol said its officers are searching the highway for the object that went through the driver's windshield and the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Services, or ICARS, is being consulted.

A driver is in critical condition after an object flew through their windshield on Highway 1 in Burnaby on June 6, 2024.