VANCOUVER -- A driver has been called out on social media after they were caught doing more than twice the speed limit in the middle of the day on a busy Vancouver street.

Sgt. Mark Christensen, who works with the Vancouver Police Department's traffic section, posted on Twitter saying an officer pulled over a pickup truck Friday afternoon that was doing 129 km/h in a 50 zone.

They were driving along East Broadway at about 2 p.m., just inside the border of Vancouver, when they were caught.

"Sometimes the $483 fine and 7-day impound doesn't seem enough," Christensen's post says. "And not a new/young driver!"

Fines for excessive speeding can vary, with $483 being the maximum fine. Along with a ticket and their car being impounded, a driver can face three driver risk premium points for excessive speeding.

Those who are caught excessively speeding again can have their vehicle locked up for as long as two months. The owner is then required to pay the towing and storage fees.

On Friday, police in Surrey pulled over the driver of a rented Maserati who officers say was doing 148 km/h in a 60 zone. They also weren't wearing a seatbelt when they were pulled over.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kendra Mangione