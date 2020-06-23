VANCOUVER -- Vancouver is getting four more pop-up plazas, the city announced Tuesday.

The additional plazas will be located at 18th Avenue and Cambie Street, 17th Avenue and Cambie Street, 14th Avenue and Granville Street, and 13th Avenue and Granville Street.

The plazas, installed Tuesday, have temporary seating and will give people space to eat, sit and enjoy the outdoors while physically distancing, the city said in a statement. The pop-ups have tables and chairs, benches, and at some locations, a cordoned-off area for restaurant patios.

The city's first plaza was installed on June 12 at Fraser Street and 27th Avenue, which is being managed with help from local businesses.

Local business improvement associations are overseeing the stewardship of the four new plazas to make sure they are maintained. Vancouverites are able to provide their feedback about the pop-ups online.

Five parklets were also installed in the Downtown Eastside to provide safe outdoors spaces for residents in that neighbourhood.

The city says the plazas are the latest measure it's taking to give people more space and to help them "safely return to community life" as businesses gradually reopen during the coronavirus pandemic.

The city also announced 30 km of its planned 50 km of "slow streets" have been installed, which are designed to leave more space for cycling and walking.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Alyse Kotyk