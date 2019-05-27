Residents of a large swath of B.C. are being warned of air quality issues due to wildfire smoke drifting west from Alberta.

The advisories were renewed Monday morning as parts of central and northeastern B.C. are expected to be impacted by the smoke.

Environment Canada issued special weather statements for the following areas Monday:

Peace River

Bulkley Valley and the Lakes District

Cariboo

Fort Nelson

McGregor

Muncho Lake Park-Stone Mountain Park

Prince George

Stuart-Nechako

Watson Lake

Williston

The weather agency warned of possible health effects over the next two days due to smoke. Those with pre-existing conditions or sensitivities, as well as the elderly, infants and children, are particularly at risk.

Anyone in the affected areas is advised to stop or reduce activity level if breathing becomes difficult or they feel unwell. They should stay cool, drink plenty of fluids and monitor their symptoms.

Open fire and campfire restrictions are currently in effect for B.C.'s northwest fire centre to reduce the risk of wildfire and protect public safety.

Restrictions are also in place on open burning in Prince George and Cariboo.