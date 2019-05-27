

CTV News Vancouver





Environment Canada predicts above-average highs early this week for inland areas of Metro Vancouver.

The forecast Monday said the mercury could reach 26 C on Monday inland, and with the humidity, it could feel closer to 28.

Areas closer to the water were expected to see highs around 22, or 25 with the humidex. At a level of eight, the UV index is very high.

While a high of 22 isn't record-breaking for May 27 (the record of 25.5 C was set in 2005), it is a bit warmer than the average for this time of year at 17.5 C.

The coldest May 27 on record was in 1966, when the low was just 3.9 C.

Tuesday is also expected to he sunny and warm, with a high of 20 in most areas and 24 in inland parts of Metro Van. With the humidity it may feel more like 26, and the UV index will remain very high.

Environment Canada expects the high to hover between 20 and 22 for the rest of the week, with lows between 11 and 13 overnight. As of Monday afternoon, sunny skies were in the forecast until Sunday at least.

While no alerts are in effect for the Lower Mainland, the weather agency issued several special weather statements for parts of central and northeastern B.C.

The following regions are being impacted or are likely to be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24 to 48 hours, Environment Canada says:

Peace River

Bulkley Valley and the Lakes District

Cariboo

Fort Nelson

McGregor

Muncho Lake Park-Stone Mountain Park

Prince George

Stuart-Nechako

Watson Lake

Williston

Those with pre-existing health conditions, as well as the elderly, infants and children are more likely to experience health effects from smoke exposure, the statement says.

Anyone in the effected areas is adviced to stop or reduce activity level if breathing becomes difficult or they feel unwell. They should stay cool, drink plenty of fluids and monitor their symptoms.