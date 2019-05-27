

CTV News Vancouver





Smoke may be visible in the Whistler area this week as wildfire crews conduct a training exercise involving controlled burns.

In a statement Monday, the province advised the exercise is scheduled to take place near the top of the Fitzsimmons Express chairlift. Small fires will be lit around 10 a.m., and will continue to burn until early afternoon.

The BC Wildfire Service will be monitoring the fires at all times, and will make sure they're fully extinguished.

"The small controlled burns will provide real-time training for responding to a wildfire," the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development said.

"Wednesday’s exercise is an important opportunity for everyone involved to learn how to work better together when responding to a wildfire."

The exercise is meant to train resort employees on the tools used by the local fire department and by the wildfire service.

"It will also give all participants a clearer understanding of the ski hill’s extensive infrastructure, including plumbing and overhead hazards," the ministry said.