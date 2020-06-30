VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s top doctor has a new audience Tuesday, in an effort to highlight the importance of international solidarity in the fight against COVID-19.

For one day Dr. Bonnie Henry is taking over Hollywood actress Olivia Munn's Instagram account, as part of the Pass the Mic social media campaign.

In her first post Dr. Henry shared an important message of unity to the "X-Men: Apocalypse" star's 2.6 million followers.

"We need to learn and take the best from each other and each of our pandemic experiences so we can save all our lives," she said in the Instagram video.

"Rich or poor, we all need to support each other so no one is left behind."

B.C.'s provincial health officer has become a voice of reason for many British Columbians during this unprecedented time with her informative but caring demeanour.

In true Dr. Henry fashion, she's using the platform to further instill her message of encouraging people to be kind, calm and safe.

Henry also hopes to inform the younger generation to be mindful of the dangers facing seniors, as they're the most impacted by the global health crisis.

"One of the most important things we can do is to recognize this and protect them. They are the keepers of our history, culture and language," she said.

"Here in British Columbia for example, we need to take extra care to protect our elders, especially in Indigenous communities."

Pass the Mic was designed to help amplify the voices of experts during the ongoing pandemic. It was organized by the ONE World campaign, which was co-founded by U2 frontman Bono.

Julia Roberts was the first to participate, when she handed her accounts to U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Other celebrity participants include Hugh Jackman, Sarah Jessica Parker, James McEvoy, Rita Wilson and "Stranger Things" actress Millie Bobbie Brown.