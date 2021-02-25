VANCOUVER -- The province’s top doctor is defending comments she made critical of the RCMP in B.C. that prompted swift and scathing backlash from the officers' union.

On Monday, Dr. Bonnie Henry made a short presentation to a special legislative committee on policing reform and lauded municipal police as being more in touch with community values and norms than Mounties. She also questioned the RCMP's early naloxone policy.

The remarks prompted backlash from the RCMP's union denouncing her comments as offensive and erroneous in a letter to Henry and other government officials.

"I was taken aback by the misinterpretation ... in that letter,” said Henry at a news conference on Thursday, earlier noting that she’s reached out to the force’s deputy commissioner. “There was absolutely no criticism at all of anything that frontline police officers are doing and the misinterpretation of that is something I regret.”

A key sticking point for the National Police Federation and the RCMP’s top boss in B.C. was Henry’s claim that Mounties wouldn’t use overdose antidote naloxone in the early days of the crisis, which the RCMP disputes.

“I was referring to an example of the complexity of policing in British Columbia and of the challenges that on the ground officers face, and the example I used was when they initially were rolling out naloxone in our communities, and this was in response to the overdose crisis, there was concern from police services and there was conflicting messages that came down from police services in B.C. versus RCMP,” said Henry.

“This was an example of how the frontline police officers were in impossible positions that challenge them -- and my advice to the special committee was that they consider some of these complexities and that they reform the act to ensure it enables us to work together closely because we know that's what works and it supports people."

In reviews of news coverage at the time, the Canadian Press reported that that frontline RCMP would be “distributing naloxone kits to officers to use on themselves or others to reduce or reverse the effects of opioids” on Sept. 13, 2016, while Vancouver police made a similar announcement just a few days earlier.

The harsh letter from the RCMP union also urged Henry to address funding for mental health and addictions initiatives, which they feel are insufficient.

“Our embers have advocated for additional funding, resources, and mental health specialists to support and complement these calls, but governments deny additional funding,” wrote National Police Federation president Brian Sauve. “This negligence is unacceptable, as is blaming our members for government’s lack of leadership.”

CTV News has reached out to the NFP and E-Division leadership for response to Henry’s clarification and is awaiting a response.