VANCOUVER -- The union representing thousands of RCMP officers in British Columbia is lashing out at the province’s top doctor, calling her comments about officers at a legislative committee on police reform “inaccurate and disrespectful.”

On Monday, Dr. Bonnie Henry had addressed the Special Committee on Reforming the Police Act in Victoria, speaking about the role police play in the health and well-being of the homeless, mentally ill and people with substance use and addiction issues.

“One of the challenges that I find we have here in British Columbia with the way our police services are established is that we have municipal police forces that are — in my experience, anyway — more closely aligned with the community and the community norms and ideas and issues,” she said in her virtual statement. “We see a real difference in the culture and the understanding of the norms within British Columbia and the approaches within B.C. when we're talking with people who work with the RCMP versus a municipal police force.”

Those comments have enraged the National Police Federation, whose spokesperson wrote a scathing letter to Henry, with copies send to the health minister, minister of public safety and the RCMP’s commanding officer in B.C.

“As the Provincial Health Officer and the perceived authority on such matters, I want to first raise your frankly offensive and incorrect remarks about our Members’ interactions with the province’s most vulnerable residents experiencing mental health and/or addiction issues,” wrote NPF president Brian Sauve. “Our Members have advocated for additional funding, resources, and mental health specialists to support and complement these calls, but governments deny additional funding. This negligence is unacceptable, as is blaming our Members for government’s lack of leadership.”

In her remarks to the committee, Henry had claimed that frontline officers “refused to allow officers to carry (the overdose antidote) naloxone” due to national policy from RCMP HQ in Ottawa and that when they did start carrying it, it was only for officers to use on each other if they were exposed to opioids.

“Their concept was that it was against the RCMP policy for them to provide life-saving medication to somebody who was overdosing and dying in front of them,” she said.

CTV News has reached out to the Ministry of Health for Henry’s response to the letter but has not received anything yet.

“As you well know, funding and resources for mental health and addiction services have been inadequate and declining for several years,” Sauve continued in his letter. “Our Members are increasingly being called to fill the gaps in these services.”