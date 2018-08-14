

CTV Vancouver





The SPCA has evacuated two of its shelters in B.C.'s Cariboo region as firefighters battle a number of growing wildfires in the area.

The animal welfare agency said 60 dogs and cats from its Quesnel and Williams Lake branches have been transported to shelters across the Lower Mainland as a precaution.

Many of the animals have special needs, and the BC SPCA said it wanted to relocate them proactively before the nearby Narcosli Creek and Mayfield Lake wildfires get any closer.

Mark Takhar, the agency's chief operations officer, said the animals are no doubt feeling the stress of the move.

"Evacuations are a stressful time for everyone. This most certainly includes the animals we love and care for," Takhar said on the SPCA's website.

"Although we're hoping we don't see a repeat of last summer's devastating wildfires, our staff, volunteers and officers are ready, willing and able to feed and comfort any animals in need of our help."

In 2017, when wildfires forced hundreds of people from their homes, the SPCA helped house and care for some evacuees' pets and livestock – including horses, pigs, llamas, mules, a cockatiel and even a red tail python.

Staff spent almost 2,000 hours helping animals during the wildfire season, according to the animal welfare agency.

This year’s wildfire season is less intense, but a number of fires across the province are still threatening homes. The Narcosli Creek blaze outside Quesnel has grown to 34 square kilometres, and has triggered evacuation alerts and an evacuation order.

Another evacuation alert has been issued for the Mayfield Lake wildfire burning about 24 kilometres from Williams Lake.

Though the Quesnel and Williams Lake SPCA branches have been evacuated, staff will be manning the phones in case any wildfire evacuees need help caring for their pets, or if people would like to report a stray.