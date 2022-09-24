Downtown Eastside fire forces SRO evacuation, crews hope most will be able to return Saturday

Dozens of residents were forced to evacuate a single-room occupancy building in the Downtown Eastside Saturday morning as crews battled a fire in a second-floor unit.

The call came in around 8 a.m. for a fire at 143 Dunlevy Ave., according to Brian Bertuzzi, assistant chief of operations for Vancouver Fire Rescue Service.

When crews first arrived, they found heavy smoke and flame coming from the room where the fire had started, Bertuzzi said, adding that the blaze spread to adjacent units and to the third floor before firefighters were able to extinguish it.

More than 40 firefighters were ultimately called to the scene, according to Bertuzzi.

The assistant chief said approximately 50 to 60 people had evacuated the building, and no injuries had been reported.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, Bertuzzi said, adding that he hoped most residents would be able to return to their homes later in the day.

Residents of five or six affected suites will likely be displaced for longer, he said.

Saturday's fire is the latest one to strike an SRO building in the Downtown Eastside, but several other notable fires have displaced residents this year.

On Sept. 9, crews were called to two fires in the area simultaneously, one on Keefer Street in Chinatown and the other at 6 East Hastings St.

Other blazes have damaged homes, a church and an art gallery, displacing dozens and – in the case of the Winters Hotel fire in April – killing two.

Bertuzzi was asked about the number of fires in the Downtown Eastside this year, at least one of which is suspected to have been arson.

He said it's not yet known whether Saturday's fire was suspicious or accidental.

"It's unfortunate, the amount of fires and displaced occupants down here," Bertuzzi said. "It's been a troubling time for everybody involved to try and find accommodation for the people that have been displaced."