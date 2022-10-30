Doug McCallum must now pay his own legal bills, Surrey’s incoming mayor says
On the eve of Doug McCallum’s public mischief trial, Surrey mayor-elect Brenda Locke said her predecessor is now on the hook to pay the high-priced lawyer he’s hired to defend himself in court.
“I have instructed staff to cease paying any further legal bills for Mr. McCallum’s criminal charges, so that has already stopped,” said Locke, adding she’s also consulting with outside counsel to see if the city can recoup money previously paid to McCallum over the course of the past year.
“I do know the number, I can’t disclose it, but I can tell you it’s significant, and I am very concerned about it,” said Locke.
McCallum’s legal bills have been covered by the city since he was charged in connection with an incident at a Save-On Foods parking lot last September. The then-mayor told police and the media that a woman ran over his foot with her car. The subsequent investigation resulted in McCallum being charged with public mischief, an offence that involves misleading or lying to authorities.
McCallum pleaded not guilty, and because he claimed he was at the parking lot on official business, and had majority support on council, taxpayers were on the hook to defend him.
“He hired one of the most expensive lawyers in Canada I would venture to guess, and if he was paying for it out of his own pocket, would he have done that? I doubt it," said councillor-elect Linda Annis, who disputes McCallum’s claim he was there in his capacity as an elected official.
“The mayor by his own admission said he was out grocery shopping, minding his own business. If you’re on personal time, to me, that should not be at the expense of taxpayers,” Annis added.
John Alexander, a lawyer who specializes in municipal litigation, agrees it’s difficult to see how a trip to the grocery store qualifies as official business. He says whether the city can recoup any of the money it’s already paid for McCallum’s legal bills may come down to what happens at the trial, which begins on Monday.
“One could easily draw the connection between a finding of guilty, which means you were falsely reporting something to police, and a determination that that action could never have been part of a performance of mayor,” said Alexander. However he also notes that getting McCallum to repay the money would likely require further court action.
While McCallum has always said he wants his day in court, Alexander says if he has to pay his own legal bills going forward, it may give the outgoing mayor pause.
“The week in court is an expensive week, and when one starts to look at the fine verses the week in court, sometimes you do see a guilty plea or settlements of some type on the courthouse steps,” Alexander said, adding “If he is found guilty and fined, the city cannot cover his fine.”
Assuming it gives ahead, the seven-day trial is expected to feature surveillance video from the Save on Foods parking lot.
“There is CCTV cameras that absolutely know what happened,” said Locke. “I can only assume that that is very clear whether he told the truth or not. That is what the public mischief is about, whether he told the truth to the police.”
Regardless of the outcome at trial, Locke insists McCallum can’t send his legal bills to the city anymore, adding, "The citizens don’t want to pay, the citizens are tired of being embarrassed by the previous mayor.”
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Remains of Inuk woman missing for 5 years found in Ottawa apartment building
Ottawa police say human remains found in a Vanier apartment building under construction are those of a missing Inuk woman, last seen in Ottawa's east end more than five years ago.
Musk tweets link to an unfounded conspiracy theory
Elon Musk on Sunday tweeted a link to an unfounded rumour about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, just days after Musk's purchase of Twitter fuelled concerns that the social media platform would no longer seek to limit misinformation and hate speech.
MISSING | Divers searching for one-month-old baby in Laval, Que., river
Police continued their search Sunday for a one-month-old baby missing in the waters off the northern shore of Laval, Que. The baby was in a vehicle with his mother and four-year-old sister when it plunged into the Mille Iles river shortly before 5 p.m. Friday. The woman, 40, remains hospitalized while the girl was released from hospital Friday evening.
Ontario moves up talks with education workers as union readies for strike
The Ontario government and education workers are set to return to the bargaining table Sunday afternoon as pressure ratchets up for both sides to reach a deal that would prevent a provincewide strike by the end of the week.
Missing American boy found safe in Moncton: N.B. RCMP
Police in New Brunswick say a missing boy from Miami, Fla., has been found safe in Moncton.
What you should know about bivalent COVID-19 boosters, including the difference between Moderna and Pfizer
Canadians are being urged by the country's federal, provincial and territorial governments to get one of two approved bivalent COVID-19 vaccines as soon as they're eligible. CTVNews.ca has the answers to some of the questions you might have about the new vaccines.
Suspect arrested after two 15-year-olds shot at Cole Harbour party: RCMP
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after two 15-year-olds were shot in Cole Harbour, N.S., early Sunday morning, police say.
Emergencies Act inquiry to hear from 'Freedom Convoy' protest organizers this week
Slated to appear on the stand this week as part of the Emergencies Act inquiry are protest organizers who can shed light on the conception of the 'Freedom Convoy' movement.
Lula defeats Bolsonaro to become Brazil's president once again
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has done it again: Twenty years after first winning the Brazilian presidency, the leftist defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro Sunday in an extremely tight election that marks an about-face for the country after four years of far-right politics.
Vancouver Island
-
Salmon returning to Vancouver Island streams with rain
After a late start to Vancouver Island's rainy fall season this year, water levels in local rivers have started to rise, increasing space for spawning salmon.
-
As he prepares to pass the torch, John Horgan weighs in on Island issues and his own future plans
As John Horgan prepares to make way for B.C.'s next premier David Eby on Nov. 18, the current premier says he’s not sure yet if he’ll stay on as Langford’s MLA until the next election two years from now.
-
Down Syndrome Week, and a message on the importance of seeing the ability, not the disability
Miranda Yates and Robbie Page are two shining examples of the importance of seeing the ability, rather than the disability, when it comes to Down syndrome. That's a message emphasized by the Greater Victoria Down Syndrome Society as it marks Canadian Down Syndrome Week.
Calgary
-
Father of Kaiti Perras speaks out against lawyer's appeal in de Grood case
One of the parents of the five young people killed by Matthew de Grood spoke out about the most recent motion by de Grood's lawyers to appeal a decision to keep him incarcerated.
-
'We're hurt': Family of Calgary man fatally assaulted seek answers and justice
The family of a Calgary man who was fatally assaulted last weekend in the Rundle neighbourhood is calling for upgraded charges.
-
'We must turn the page': Alberta premier explores blocking future school mask mandates
Alberta's premier says she will "not permit any further masking mandates of children" in schools following a court ruling on the government's decision to drop and block those mandates.
Edmonton
-
'I was in shock': Leduc woman injured after her Rogers Place seat collapses
What was supposed to be a bucket list experience at the Toronto Raptors exhibition game in Edmonton quickly turned into one a Leduc woman is trying to forget.
-
Highway 93 impassable after 20 vehicles involved in crashes: RCMP
RCMP say Highway 93 North between Lake Louise and Jasper is impassable as emergency crews respond to more than a dozen crashes Sunday afternoon.
-
'We must turn the page': Alberta premier explores blocking future school mask mandates
Alberta's premier says she will "not permit any further masking mandates of children" in schools following a court ruling on the government's decision to drop and block those mandates.
Toronto
-
Toronto's biggest school board warns parents to 'prepare for all possibilities' as education worker strike looms
The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) is telling parents, guardians and caregivers to be prepared for all possibilities in the event of an education worker strike that could come as early as Friday.
-
These Ontario school boards say they would close if a strike happens
A handful of school boards in Ontario have confirmed they would close their schools if the province's education workers walk off the job this Friday.
-
Grateful dad of baby saved at Mount Sinai hiking 85-km loop around Toronto to support NICU
You can hear Dylan Riches’ voice tense up as he recalls what he describes as the worst 10 days of his life. It started out as what was supposed to be one of the happiest; the birth of his daughter, Maliyah.
Montreal
-
MISSING
MISSING | Divers searching for one-month-old baby in Laval, Que., river
Police continued their search Sunday for a one-month-old baby missing in the waters off the northern shore of Laval, Que. The baby was in a vehicle with his mother and four-year-old sister when it plunged into the Mille Iles river shortly before 5 p.m. Friday. The woman, 40, remains hospitalized while the girl was released from hospital Friday evening.
-
Man, 60, in critical condition after crash leaves him trapped in burning car
A 60-year-old man is in critical condition in hospital after crashing his vehicle that caught on fire on Sunday morning in Lacolle, Montérégie.
-
WATCH
WATCH | CTV News at 6 p.m. with Amanda Kline for Oct. 30, 2022
Watch CTV News Montreal at 6 for Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022
Winnipeg
-
Halloween spending surges despite inflation increasing prices
Halloween is here, with the real scare being the rising inflation making costumes, candy and decorations all the more expensive this year.
-
'It makes me proud': Indigenous craft marketplace embodies reconciliation
First Nations crafters were showing off their work Sunday afternoon at an Indigenous craft marketplace in the north part of Winnipeg.
-
How Oak Hammock Marsh is celebrating Halloween
It was a spooky, fun time for families at Oak Hammock Marsh this weekend, as the wetland discovery centre celebrated Halloween with a scavenger hunt and pumpkin carving.
Saskatoon
-
What you should know about bivalent COVID-19 boosters, including the difference between Moderna and Pfizer
Canadians are being urged by the country's federal, provincial and territorial governments to get one of two approved bivalent COVID-19 vaccines as soon as they're eligible. CTVNews.ca has the answers to some of the questions you might have about the new vaccines.
-
One person killed in collision north of Prince Albert: Parkland Ambulance
One person was killed and another was taken to hospital in stable condition following a collision north of Prince Albert on Saturday.
-
Man dies in Saskatoon police shooting
The Saskatoon Police Service said no officers were injured in a fatal shooting incident on Thursday afternoon.
Regina
-
'I felt like the organization moved on from me': Fajardo bids potential farewell to Ridernation
Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback, Cody Fajardo, addressed the media on Sunday as the team cleaned out their stalls to finish off the 2022 season.
-
Who is Colin Thatcher? Here's what you need to know about his 1984 murder conviction
Colin Thatcher was back in the news this week after appearing as an invited guest at the Government of Saskatchewan's throne speech on Wednesday.
-
Rams fall to University of Manitoba Bisons in regular season ender
The University of Regina Rams fell 44-30 to the University of Manitoba Bisons on Saturday afternoon at Mosaic Stadium.
Atlantic
-
Missing American boy found safe in Moncton: N.B. RCMP
Police in New Brunswick say a missing boy from Miami, Fla., has been found safe in Moncton.
-
Suspect arrested after two 15-year-olds shot at Cole Harbour party: RCMP
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after two 15-year-olds were shot in Cole Harbour, N.S., early Sunday morning, police say.
-
Anti-war protest held in Halifax after world’s largest aircraft carrier docks
It’s been two days since the world’s largest aircraft carrier and some NATO allies arrived in Halifax. While their presence has sparked a lot of curiosity, some aren’t happy the warships are here.
London
-
LDCSB provides labour update, Sunday evening
The London District Catholic School Board addressed parents, guardians, and staff regarding the potential upcoming strike
-
'I love the contact': London Wolfpaac become city’s first all-girls tackle football team
London has one of the richest football history’s in Canada.
-
Take your dog trick-or-treating: Londoners dress up their pups for Halloween
Hundreds of dogs and their owners went trick or treating through Storybook gardens on Sunday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Active police investigation in the Coniston-area of Greater Sudbury
Greater Sudbury police are on the scene of a major investigation on Caruso Street in the Coniston area.
-
Experts divided on mask mandates amid COVID resurgence
As hospitals across Canada face a resurgence of respiratory viruses, medical experts do not all agree that mask mandates are necessary to curb COVID-19 transmission in public settings.
-
Three from Kirkland Lake charged with murder of missing woman
Two additional suspects have been charged in murder of Ashley Lafrance, who was reported missing Sept. 9.
Kitchener
-
Election results, shots fired near school, no Halloween decorations: Most read stories of the week
The results of the 2022 municipal election, shots fired near a Kitchener high school, and a ban on Halloween decorations at a property round out our most read stories this week.
-
Toronto's biggest school board warns parents to 'prepare for all possibilities' as education worker strike looms
The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) is telling parents, guardians and caregivers to be prepared for all possibilities in the event of an education worker strike that could come as early as Friday.
-
How will the possible education workers strike impact local schools?
With Ontario's education workers set to strike Friday if no deal is reached, how will their absence impact school boards in Waterloo region and Wellington County?