Doubts raised over projection of 10,000 new Surrey students over 10 years

    Thousands of new students are expected in Surrey over the next decade, but some on city council think the projected numbers are low.

    On Monday, Surrey city council approved its 2024-2025 capital plan, in which a report estimates that the school district could welcome 9,777 new school-aged children over the next 10 years. This estimate comes from the construction of 51,490 housing units.

    The report says to help accommodate the influx in students there needs to be an additional 12 schools built, one expanded and one replaced.

    “I will be supporting this reluctantly because I'm still not really comfortable with the numbers and the numbers being the projections on the number of students,” said Coun. Linda Annis.

    Annis is now looking for the numbers to be re-evaluated. The councillor's concerns were shared by the city’s mayor, Brenda Locke.

    During the meeting she explained her hesitation to support the plan but ultimately did, due to the timing.

    “Not supporting it will only take us into the next school year and we just can't have any further delays,” said Locke.

    Locke went on to say that she is encouraged that the report is “solution orientated” and that it recommends that the school district and city send a joint letter expressing their concerns to the Ministry of Education.

    The new school year is eight months away and Annis says the school district will be forced to use an estimated 400 portables. 

