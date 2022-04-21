Door-to-door 'scam' was actually legitimate, Kelowna RCMP say in correction

Actions previously described by police as a "scam" were actually legitimate, Mounties in Kelowna, B.C., say.

Earlier this week, the RCMP issued a warning to the public about a man knocking on doors under the guise of collecting money for cancer research.

The detachment in B.C.'s Interior said a quick-thinking would-be victim called the cancer foundation and was told that it was not collecting donations in person. That resident then called police to notify them that a person was knocking on doors on Denali Drive on April 11, asking for cash.

Police then issued a warning, which was covered by CTV News, that the man seen in the area was conducting some kind of scam.

But on Thursday, police retracted that statement.

In a media release, the Kelowna RCMP said it learned that the person collecting money actually was trying to fundraise for the BC Cancer Foundation.

"It is common for the BC Cancer Foundation to collect door-to-door donations and we apologize to our friends at the Foundation for any confusion this may have caused," Cpl. Tammy Lobb said in the release.

Mounties went on to inform those in Kelowna that the BC Cancer Foundation will be going door-to-door to collect donations over the next few months.

These fundraisers will be wearing vests and lanyards with identification badges and, unlike the person seen on Denali Drive earlier this month, they will not ask for cash donations at the door.

Any money donated will be processed electronically on a tablet, and those who donate will get an email confirming their gift immediately.