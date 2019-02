A Langley business owner accused of selling a racist doll has taken the toy off his store shelves, after a complaint from a concerned shopper struck a chord online.

Greg Bowles said his shop, Black Pudding Imports Ltd., has been selling the dolls known as 'golliwogs' on and off for almost 20 years.

"We're not trying to offend anybody but we were just…people ask for them." Bowles said.

But when shopper Taylor Walker saw the dolls during a visit to the British imports shop over the weekend, she ended up contacting the store in a private Facebook message to share her concern.

"For someone like from my standpoint who grew up with my dad who's African-American, you know those images of like blackface and the racism behind it," Walker said.

Walker says she was disappointed with how her complaint was rebuffed by the store.

"They just instantly respond just saying like it's not racist, it's a children's book. All of our customers think that it brings back childhood memories."

She said though the doll was originally based on an old children's book character, it has taken on a much more offensive connotation.

Since the story has spread online, Bowles says his store has been getting support from customers, but not from everyone.

"Some of it's been sort of threatening. Just like 'your shop's gonna go out of business' and 'you're racist' and 'you're ignorant; and that sort of thing," he said.

Bowles said the dolls are no longer on display inside the shop, and added he may not order any more unless a customer makes a specific request.

"It's kind of scary 'cause you don't want people coming in here and confronting your employees," he said.

Walker said she wanted an acknowledgement that the dolls are offensive to some people.

"It's more than just a children's toy. It's more than a book," she said.

She's hoping the awareness her complaint has generated will educate others as well.