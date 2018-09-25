

CTV Vancouver





The real estate industry is speaking out against a vile and racist letter that was recently delivered to a realtor in Metro Vancouver.

The letter was sent anonymously to an employee of Sutton Group West Coast Realty in Coquitlam, and uses a number of racial slurs as it angrily pins the blame for the region's housing problems on Asian buyers.

"The citizens who belong here, who were here long before you people pushed your way in, have no use for you," it reads. "There is hatred beneath the surface. Believe it."

It also ends with what appears to be a thinly veiled threat of property crime: "You should tell your client that letting a house sit vacant leaves it open to vandalism."

The recipient of the letter said she was too rattled to be interviewed on Monday, but others in the industry told CTV News it's just the latest example of troubling incidents targeting realtors.

"We've seen incidents where bus benches have been targeted, where ‘For Sale’ signs have been damaged," said Phil Moore, president of the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver.

"It's disturbing. Realtors are high-profile, they do work alone a lot and they're easy targets."

Coquitlam RCMP has been alerted about the letter, but has not confirmed whether it will be investigating. Moore, who is a former police officer, urged anyone who witnesses similar diatribes or threats to contact law enforcement.

"Any member of the public that comes across this sort of hatred … where someone takes the time to type up a letter and mail it, it should be reported to local police," he said.

Anti-racism activists said this kind of scapegoating of immigrants can flare up when people feel desperate and abandoned by the government – as some do in Metro Vancouver’s increasingly unaffordable real estate market.

“People look for someone to blame,” said Lisa Descary of Stand Up to Racism. “They blame immigrants, they blame people they think they don’t have a lot in common with.”

While it can be tempting to dismiss such incidents as the work of “one crazy person,” Descary argued it’s important to take them seriously.

"These kind of things embolden others – embolden others to act and not just speak," she said.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Penny Daflos and Ben Miljure