A Vancouver city councillor is calling for the city's dog waste collection service to be expanded.

Coun. Sarah Kirby-Yung has drafted a motion for the next city council meeting titled "Dealing with Doggie Doo Doo in Support of Vancouver's Zero Waste Goals and Cleaner Parks and Streets."

Kirby-Yung is calling on council to have staff report on the costs and barriers to expanding the dog waste collection service, and to possibly consider the expansion for the 2020 operating budget.

The motion notes that the city started a dog waste collection pilot project in 2006, involving six parks.

"During the public engagement process, Vancouver residents were very supportive of more separated waste bins to address both odor issues and broader sustainability benefits," she wrote in her motion.

Red dog waste collection bins are located at Charleson Park, Coopers Park, Grimmett Park, John Hendry Park and Hinge Park.

Since the program started, the number of dogs in the city is growing.

In 2016, the city's animal services group noted an increase of licensed dogs over the past 12 years.

While the most recent data pegged Vancouver's dog population at 21,332 in 2016, the city estimates there is an actual population between 32,390 and 55,947.

But Kirby-Yung says the city is only considering a minor expansion in the coming year, when in reality there should be more resources dedicated to expanding it.

"Keeping dog waste off the ground is important as people walk on paths and parks and no one wants to step or slip in dog waste," reads Kirby-Yung's motion.

Abandoned dog waste has been an issue in the city.

In March, the city left a sign at Mountain View Cemetery asked dog owners to "be respectful" after receiving a number of complaints about abandoned poo.

At the time, the city could not confirm how many complaints about dog waste have been received in recent months, but said it is an "ongoing issue."

Kirby-Yung argues that the pilot project supports the city's zero waste goal and expanding the program would align with it.

Vancouver city council is scheduled to hear the motion on May 14.