Dog may have startled B.C. teen killed in dump truck crash

Witnesses say the cause of the crash that claimed the life of a teenager in Burnaby last week may have been a dog.

According to those who were in the area at the time, a dog may have startled the girl, causing her to run into the middle of the road.

She was struck by a dump truck near 11th Avenue and 18th Street on Thursday, and died at the scene.

There's a major development happening in the area, and residents say commercial vehicles are always whizzing by. Those who live in the area say there needs to be a better safety plan in place, regardless of what caused this crash.

Mounties say it's too soon to determine if a dog was a contributing factor, but said it's something they are examining.

The construction company says its working with the city to create a new route for its trucks.

In a statement issued over the weekend, Ledingham McAllister and Marcon Construction said it remains in touch with the RCMP, and that it too had heard the dog story.

"This information doesn't in the least change our commitment to doing everything in our power to mitigate future risk, and we want the community to know that we will work with our team and stakeholders to address your concerns," the company said.

A fundraiser that has brought in more than $13,700 said the 14-year-old killed in the crash had recently moved to Canada from Afghanistan with her mother and siblings, to join her father who was already working here.

The organizer of the online fundraiser said she had five siblings who, along with her parents, are in shock and despair.

"She was known to be generous, kind, loving and the eldest of her siblings, helping her mother with all that was required in the home while also keeping her dreams alive," the fundraiser said.

"She excelled in her studies and took care of her younger siblings, helping her parents where she could."

It went on to say that she was proud to have moved to Canada, and was enjoying making new friends at her school. The organizer said they are trying to raise money to cover costs of her funeral.

A spokesperson for the fundraising website GoFundMe said the company has been in touch with the organizer to ensure all funds are directed to the family.