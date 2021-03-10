VANCOUVER -- Port Moody police are urging people to be cautious, especially when walking with pets, after a cougar fatally attacked a small dog early Wednesday morning.

Police say the attack happened in the Foxwood Drive area on Heritage Mountain just after 12:30 a.m.

The dog was leashed and walking with its owner when the cougar jumped out of some bushes, leaving it with severe injuries.

The dog did not survive.

A search was launched for the cougar, but it hasn’t been found.

The animal’s owner was not physically hurt during the attack.

Port Moody police are urging people to be careful when walking with pets. They are asking people to report sightings.

The BC Conservation Officer Service is also investigating.