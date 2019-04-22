

CTV News Vancouver





Vancouver police have identified a white Dodge Durango as a "vehicle of interest" in last week's deadly shooting in Kitsilano.

The victim, 30-year-old Manoj Kumar, was gunned down while sitting in his car near Burrard Street and West 4th Avenue on Tuesday. Though investigators believe Kumar's killing was targeted, they said he wasn't known to police and didn't have any clear connections to crime.

Authorities found the Durango the same night near West 22nd Avenue and Yew Street. It had been set on fire, and investigators believe the vehicle is linked to Kumar's killing.

On Monday, police urged anyone who might have dash cam video of the Durango to come forward. They are particularly hoping to get video recorded in the Kitsilano or Arbutus neighbourhoods between 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on April 16.

"We are asking anyone with dash cam to contact the VPD Homicide Unit as soon as possible as the video could be overwritten," Sgt. Jason Robillard said in a news release. "Even the smallest piece of information can be crucial to the investigation."

Authorities also released an image of the Durango that was caught on a surveillance camera. The vehicle has what police described as an "older style" roof rack.

Anyone with information on the murder is asked to call police at 604-171-2500. People who would prefer to stay anonymous can instead call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.