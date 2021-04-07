B.C. reports 997 cases of COVID-19, sets new record for patients in ICU
Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
'Show your work': Calls grow for greater COVID-19 transparency in B.C.
Coronavirus vaccine tracker: How many people in Canada have received shots?
Maps show explosive growth of COVID-19 in Lower Mainland
Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Some teachers racing around Lower Mainland in hopes of getting leftover shots
Get The COVID-19 Brief sent to your inbox
COVID-19 variants of concern higher than reported in B.C., experts say
21 players, 4 staff on Canucks have now tested positive for COVID-19, team says
13 more flights involving B.C. airports added to COVID-19 exposure list
COVID-19 vaccines: B.C. opens registration system to ages 70-plus
'It really hit home': ICUs overflowing, doctors raise concerns as B.C. officials stay the course
B.C.'s top doctor rejects idea to shut down schools amid surging COVID-19 cases
B.C. should vaccinate essential workers with Pfizer and Moderna, experts say
Indoor dining still allowed on BC Ferries, workers say that puts them at increased risk