Do you recognize these items? Mounties are looking to reunite them with their rightful owner

Mounties in Richmond are hoping to reunite some personal property with its rightful owner.

On Thursday the RCMP issued a news release saying on Feb. 16 a Richmond resident had dropped off a box at the City Centre Policing Office.

It was found in a greenspace along the 6500-block of No. 3 Road earlier that morning.

The box contained “what appeared to be family photos and other personal keepsakes,” said Cpl. Ian Henderson in the release.

Anyone who believes the items belong to them, or who knows the rightful owners, is asked to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 with the file number 2023-5044.