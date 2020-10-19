CTV MORNING LIVE -- According to a recent survey by Hershey Canada, 92 percent of Canadians believe Halloween will look different this year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Lifestyle expert Taylor Kaye joined CTV Morning Live with some activities the entire family can take part in at home.

Kaye had two DIY spooky and gooey Halloween treats to share.

Using a box of Hersheys chocolates she created an edible witch and broom display and a festive candy jar witch.

The instructions can be found by watching the video from CTV Morning Live.

Kaye also shared a Halloween game that is very simple to set up, but is a challenge.

Participants place gloves or mittens on their hands and attempt to unwrap as many candies as possible in a minute.

Some additional game ideas can be found at Hershey Canada.

One of them is a virtual Hershey Treat Quest on SnapChat.

Players can find virtual Hershey candy, which provides a fun way to candy hunt this year.

The virtual candy hunt has a charitable element as well.

Users will be able to unlock donations to the Boys & Girls Club of Canada.

To set the atmosphere for all the Halloween treats and games Kaye shared some of her favourite decoration finds.

Check out the full segment on CTV Morning Live for more spooktacular inspiration.