Disturbing assault motivated only by 'colour of the victim's skin,' Vancouver police say

A man who attacked an African immigrant in what Vancouver police described as a hate-motivated assault has been sentenced to one year behind bars.

Authorities said the 48-year-old victim was waiting outside a friend's apartment near West Hastings and Homer streets when a stranger approached and held a knife to his stomach in May 2022.

The assailant "told him he didn't belong in the area" and used a racial slur while leaving the scene, the Vancouver Police Department said in a news release.

Officers arrested 40-year-old Shane Arin McKenzie in connection with the incident, and he has since been convicted of assault with a weapon.

Following his jail term, he will serve one year of probation, authorities said.

"Based on the evidence presented at trial, the judge concluded that the only motive for this assault was the colour of the victim’s skin," Const. Tania Visintin said in the release.

"We hope this sort of outcome sends a message to the public that the police and courts will not tolerate any incident that is motivated by hate, bias or prejudice."