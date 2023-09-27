Vancouver

    • 'Disgraced' New Westminster school trustee resigns after social media scandal

    A New Westminster school trustee who admitted to creating a fake Twitter account and trolling parents and community members has resigned her seat on the board.

    In June, parents raised concerns that Dee Beattie had created the account and used it to attack parents, other board members and even the president of the BC Teachers' Federation.

    After Tuesday's meeting, both the New Westminster Progressives and Community First New West – the party that Beattie was affiliated with – issued statements confirming the resignation.

    The statement from the NWP described Beattie as "disgraced" and the social media scandal as a "dark chapter" for the board.

    Community First said the party was "relieved" by the resignation, calling it the "right thing to do."

    In a statement provided to the New West Anchor in the immediate aftermath of the scandal, Beattie admitted to being behind the fake account and apologized to those she had hurt, adding that she was taking a medical leave of absence.

    The fake Twitter account as well as Beattie's own account were promptly deleted.

    The school board issued a statement at the time saying Beattie's behaviour was harmful and disturbing.

    "This conduct is absolutely unacceptable for someone in public office and runs contrary to the district’s foundational values: collaboration, engagement, inclusion, innovation and integrity," a spokesperson wrote.

    A date for a by-election to fill Beattie's position has not yet been announced.

