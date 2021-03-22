VANCOUVER -- Many families are looking for spring break activities.

Right now is the perfect time to discover your family history.

Kathy Buckworth, Parenting Author, says children can start by interviewing their parents and grandparents.

This can be done either remotely or in person.

Once all preliminary information has been gathered it can be entered into Ancestry.

Ancestry than uses its billions of records to unlock hints about potential Ancestors.

There is a lot that can be learned from the wealth of records available.

Users have access to census data, newspaper articles, and many more documents.

The more the family tree grows, the more hints Ancestry can unlock as the team adds about two million records every day.

Ancestry users can invite other family members to work on the family tree together.

Buckworth shared that their family tree journey has sparked many fascinating conversations within her family.

Ancestry offers a 14-day free trial for people to get started.

