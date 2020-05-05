VANCOUVER -- Police are asking for two witnesses to come forward following an assault last month in East Vancouver.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. on April 22, Vancouver police said in a news release nearly two weeks later.

A 51-year-old was assaulted in some way outside his home, near Franklin and Slocan streets, police say.

They did not provide further details on the attack or the man's injuries.

Officers say it appears two cyclists were passing at the time, and stopped to confront the suspects.

Police did not say how many people were involved in the assault.

In a statement Tuesday, Sgt. Aaron Roed said investigators would like to speak to the cyclists.

They're asked to come forward to police.

Anyone who is able to identify them from the surveillance video released Tuesday, or who has more information about the assault itself, is asked to call Major Crime detectives at 604-717-2541.

Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

The black-and-white video shows two cyclists stopping on the street and speaking to a person standing near a fence.

It was released at the same time as another video related to an assault 10 days prior.

Police are looking to identify a suspect alleged to have assaulted a young woman on April 12. The woman is Asian, but it is not yet known whether the attack by a stranger was racially motivated.

Police said previously that hate-motivated crimes spiked in April, with 15 incidents reported for the month compared to 20 in all of last year. The majority of those incidents had an anti-Asian element.

Police in Vancouver have been criticized for waiting several days to release details and photos in connection with these hate crimes. In two instances, police waited more than a month to ask the public for help.