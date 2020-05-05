VANCOUVER -- More than three weeks after police say a young woman was assaulted downtown Vancouver, officers are now hoping the public will help identify a suspect.

According to the Vancouver Police Department, an Asian woman was approached at a bus stop near Granville and West Pender streets on April 12. The suspect allegedly punched her in the face then fled on a bus.

Police say the assault appears to be unprovoked because there was no communication between the two.

"We are investigating this as a stranger assault and the motive is unknown," Sgt. Aaron Roed said in a news release.

Police say the suspect is a white man in his mid-20s and has a medium build. At the time, he was wearing dark T-shirt with a distinctive deer emblem on the front, a grey long-sleeved shirt underneath and a beanie-style hat with grey and yellow stripes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact VPD's major crime section at 604-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers.