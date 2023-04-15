Despite vocal opposition, city says Hastings decampment showing positive results

Vancouver -

The City of Vancouver says crime, overdose calls and fire calls are declining in the Downtown Eastside.

After a large operation to remove tents, structures, propane tanks and garbage from Hastings Street earlier this month, the city claims Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services (VFRS) saw a 30 per cent decline in fires in the Downtown Eastside since April 5.

Vancouver Police says it has recorded no stabbings or serious assaults in the encampment area since last Wednesday.

VFRS also claims it received 27 fewer overdose related calls the week of April 3-9 than the previous week.

One DTES advocate tells CTV News the stats are misleading.

"I think that's a preposterious manipulation of statistics," said Hamish Ballantyne, community organizer with the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users (VANDU). "If there's an outdoor fire, it's happening in an alley or a park outside the DTES where someone's been forced to take shelter and no one's out there to look out for them or call the fire department when their tent burns down."

Ballantyne says many of those who lived on Hastings Street are devastated with the encampment evictions.

"I've been tracking them down in alleys, some people are setting up tents behind dumpsters, many people had their tents thrown away."

The city claims there are temporary beds available for those living in the DTES who want them, but Ballantyne disagrees with that statement.

"Shelter capacity is effectively zero," said Ballantyne.

The city, via news release, claims shelters are a dignified and safer option compared to encampments.

CTV News spoke to a man living in a single room occupancy building (SRO) who strongly disagrees.

"I personally would rather sleep on the street again than live in my house," said Aero Marion. "Pests, infestations, like, I have rats, I have mice, I have cockroaches."

Marion says he's grateful for having a bed and does feel safer in the SRO, but understands why many people choose to stay on the streets.

Despite criticism of the encampment removal, the city has no plans on changing its policy.