VANCOUVER -- Police in Delta have arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly providing cannabis and alcohol to minors.

Police arrested the man in Tsawwassen on Feb. 4 after receiving "information that someone was trafficking drugs to minors and purchasing liquor for minors," according to a news release from the Delta Police Department.

The suspect, who police have not named, has been released with conditions, which police said they are monitoring closely. They added that they anticipate recommending charges under the federal Cannabis Act and B.C.'s Liquor Control and Licensing Act.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and asked members of the public who have information about the trafficking of drugs or alcohol to minors to share that information with them.

Delta police can be reached at 604-946-4411. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.